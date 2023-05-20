Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Arab League Summit concludes in Saudi Arabia, adopts Jeddah Declaration

Arab World Materials 20 May 2023 05:42 (UTC +04:00)
The 32nd Arab League Summit concluded on Friday in the Saudi city of Jeddah by adopting the Jeddah Declaration, which calls for Arab unity to solve regional issues, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The declaration welcomed Syria's readmission to the Arab League (AL), vowing to intensify pan-Arab efforts to help Syria tackle its crisis.

It underlined the Arab Peace Initiative to solve the Palestinian issues, urged for the de-escalation of tensions in Sudan, called for the election of a new Lebanese president and the required reforms to lift Lebanon out of its crisis, and supported initiatives to promote security and stability in Yemen.

The declaration rejected foreign interference in the domestic affairs of Arab countries and "categorically reject all support for the formation of armed groups and militias outside the scope of state institutions."

