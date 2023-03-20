Police clash with protesters at Paris demonstration against pension overhaul (VIDEO)

Riot police clashed with protesters on Sunday evening in Paris as a new demonstration took place against the government's plans to raise the French state pension age, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The growing unrest, which has resulted in a wave of strikes since the start of the year and rubbish piling up on the streets of Paris, has left President Emmanuel Macron with the gravest challenge to his authority since the so-called 'Gilets Jaunes' or 'Yellow Vest' protests of December 2018.

The overhaul raises France's state pension age by two years to 64, which the government says is essential to ensure the system does not go bust.

Unions, and most voters, disagree.