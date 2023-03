International donors have pledged to provide €7 billion in aid to people in Türkiye and Syria affected by the devastating February 6 earthquake, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced, Trend reports citing Euronews.

"I am proud to announce that we will see substantial additional support. The commitments now total seven billion euros," said Kristersson, whose country holds the six-month presidency of the Council of the EU, after an international donor conference for earthquake victims.