More than 500,000 take part in protests in France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. More than 500,000 people took to the streets of French cities, expressing disagreement with the pension reform, the Le Figaro newspaper reports, citing data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

As the newspaper reports, "according to police estimates, 556,000 people took part in the protests that took place in 214 communes of France".

Unprecedented security measures were imposed following the tenth day of protests against the pension reform.

According to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, about 13,000 policemen and gendarmes provide security during protests throughout the country, including 5,500 in Paris.