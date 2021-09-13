Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza amid 3rd night of fighting

Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip traded rocket fire overnight and into Monday as tensions between the two sides turned violent for a third straight night, Trend reports citing UPI.

Early Monday, the Israeli Air Force said its warplanes carried out an airstrike into the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket fired into Israel, officials said.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement early Monday that it targeted a Hamas military post in Khan Yunis, adding that a heavy machine gun was fired at Israel during the airstrikes.