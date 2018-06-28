Tokyo supports idea of Russia-US dialogue

28 June 2018 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Japan’s government supports the idea of dialogue between Russia and the United States, a spokesman for the Japanese Foreign Ministry told TASS on Thursday, commenting on the results of US National Security Advisor John Bolton’s visit to Moscow.

"Russia is a major player on the international arena," he said. "That is why we think that dialogue between Russia and the United States is essential for the settlement of pressing international problems linked, first of all, with the situation around North Korea and Syria."

The diplomat however refrained from answering a question about Russia’s possible reinstatement with the Group of Seven.

On Wednesday, Russian president’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, said that Moscow and Washington had agreed the date and venue for a summit meeting of their leaders. Details, in his words, would be made public on June 28.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said later he did not rule out his meeting with Putin during his visit to Europe.

Speaking at a news conference after his talks in Moscow, Bolton did not rule out that the two president could look at Russia’s possible return to the Group of Seven, which now includes the world’s most economically developed nations, namely the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, and Japan.

