Algerian army neutralizes 117 terrorists in six months

Algerian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said that 117 terrorists were neutralized by the army during the past six months, as part of the North African's fight against terrorism, Xinhua reported.

In the first half of 2018, 20 terrorists were shot dead and 18 others were arrested. Meanwhile, three bodies of armed militants were discovered, and 66 terrorists and 10 members of a terrorist's family surrendered, the ministry said.

During the half year, 57 individuals suspected of providing support for terrorists were arrested, while 311 terrorist bunkers and two explosive workshops were destroyed, it said.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition were retrieved during the last six months, including 14 rifles of different types, 14 rocket launchers, 345 shells, 12 rockets, and 164 hunting rifles.

A total of 318 hand-made bombs, 61 mines, 220 explosives caps, 700 kg of explosive chemicals, and 32 communication devices were also discovered and destroyed, it added.

Algeria has deployed tens of thousands of troops on the southern and eastern borderline to thwart the intrusion of terrorists and arms, amid instability in Mali and the civil war in Libya.

Meanwhile, the North African nation has also opened safe routes along its southern border, to encourage Algerian militants who joined terrorist groups in the African Sahel to lay down arms in exchange for fair trial.

