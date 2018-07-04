Algerian army neutralizes 117 terrorists in six months

4 July 2018 02:44 (UTC+04:00)

Algerian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said that 117 terrorists were neutralized by the army during the past six months, as part of the North African's fight against terrorism, Xinhua reported.

In the first half of 2018, 20 terrorists were shot dead and 18 others were arrested. Meanwhile, three bodies of armed militants were discovered, and 66 terrorists and 10 members of a terrorist's family surrendered, the ministry said.

During the half year, 57 individuals suspected of providing support for terrorists were arrested, while 311 terrorist bunkers and two explosive workshops were destroyed, it said.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition were retrieved during the last six months, including 14 rifles of different types, 14 rocket launchers, 345 shells, 12 rockets, and 164 hunting rifles.

A total of 318 hand-made bombs, 61 mines, 220 explosives caps, 700 kg of explosive chemicals, and 32 communication devices were also discovered and destroyed, it added.

Algeria has deployed tens of thousands of troops on the southern and eastern borderline to thwart the intrusion of terrorists and arms, amid instability in Mali and the civil war in Libya.

Meanwhile, the North African nation has also opened safe routes along its southern border, to encourage Algerian militants who joined terrorist groups in the African Sahel to lay down arms in exchange for fair trial.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia, Saudi Arabia propose reforms on monitoring OPEC+ deal
Russia 3 July 16:00
Algeria says willing to share experience in terrorism fighting
Arab World 25 June 02:16
OPEC deal to raise oil production will 'rein in prices' - Algerian PM
Other News 24 June 00:33
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Algerian justice minister
Politics 23 June 11:16
Turkish Air Force conducting military operation in northern Iraq
Turkey 22 June 17:03
Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq - PM
Turkey 4 June 09:58
Turkey increases imports of LPG
Oil&Gas 29 May 16:50
At least 15 migrants die after boat sinks off Algerian coast
Other News 29 April 19:18
Algeria sentences Liberian to death over espionage for Israel
Arab World 25 April 19:23
Turkey detains members of IS suicide team
Turkey 17 April 10:38
Turkish President expresses condolences over plane crash in Algeria
Turkey 11 April 22:13
More than 250 killed in Algerian military plane crash (Updated)
Arab World 11 April 17:02
Tajikistan denies supporting Taliban
Tajikistan 6 April 17:14
Turkish General Staff talks number of terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Turkey 6 April 12:33
Turkish army to launch military operation in Syria’s Tell Rifaat
Turkey 5 April 12:37
Erdogan: Turkey to fight against terrorist organizations in Syria to bitter end
Turkey 4 April 17:45
“National army” created in Syria’s Afrin
Turkey 3 April 16:28
Algeria vows official support of Morocco 2026 World Cup bid
Arab World 3 April 10:08