Violent Nicaragua protests claim another 10 lives: rights group

16 July 2018 08:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nicaraguan police and paramilitary groups loyal to President Daniel Ortega killed at least 10 people on Sunday, a human rights association said, as the death toll from violent clashes in the Central American country continues to rise, Reuters reported.

The people were killed when government forces attacked the community of Monimbo and nearby city of Masaya, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) southeast of the capital, Managua, said Alvaro Leiva of the Nicaraguan Association for Human Rights.

“We are talking about more than 10 deaths at this time,” Leiva told a local television station.

The government could not immediately be reached for comment.

Nearly three months of clashes between pro-Ortega forces and demonstrators calling for his removal have claimed over 300 lives, in the bloodiest protests in Nicaragua since the country’s civil war ended in 1990.

On Saturday, bishops secured the release of dozens of student protesters trapped overnight inside a church under a hail of gunfire from armed pro-government supporters, who killed at least one person inside, a human rights group said.

Nicaragua has been convulsed by unrest since April, when Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla leader, proposed reducing pension benefits to ease budgetary pressures.

Though the plan was later dropped, it provoked violent clashes and calls for Ortega to step down.

Student leader Lester Aleman, who is among the protesters spearheading the demand for Ortega to step down, told reporters that he wanted a “halt to the repression.”

A nationwide strike emptied streets on Friday as businesses shut their doors, heeding calls by civil society groups who want Ortega to resign and stage early elections.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.N. chief concerned about intensifying Nicaragua violence
Other News 12 July 03:29
Anti-gun protesters partly block major Chicago freeway
US 8 July 00:06
Thousands march for 'Families Belong Together' rallies in US
US 30 June 20:55
Protesters block Tbilisi’s central avenue demanding interior, justice ministers to resign
Georgia 11 June 05:04
Brazilian truck drivers protest fuel price hike
Other News 22 May 03:28
Thousands of people protest in Istanbul against Israel's actions in Gaza (PHOTO)
Turkey 14 May 23:12
Latest
Rasht-Astara railway opening way for expansion of regional trade - envoy
Business 09:22
Iran plans to find new markets to export rugs – deputy minister
Business 09:22
Milestone in Uzbek tourism industry: e-visas introduced
Tourism 09:21
Switzerland buys gasoline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:20
Uzbekistan to strengthen financial sector, aiming Top-20 of Doing Business
Economy news 09:07
China, EU agree to promote multilateralism, support free trade
China 09:05
Azerbaijani bank tests mobile e-signature service
ICT 08:24
Equinor talks on plans for development of Azerbaijani oil and gas fields
Oil&Gas 07:05
Scores of Nigerian troops missing after Boko Haram ambush: local media
Other News 06:05