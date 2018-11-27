Azerbaijan at major int'l defence expo kicking off in Pakistan

27 November 2018 10:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

The four-day 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2018) kicks off at the Karachi Expo Centre (KEC) on Nov. 27, Pakistan's Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi will inaugurate the IDEAS 2018 Defence Exhibition which will continue till Nov. 30 with an objective to bring together all the defence industry’s players across the globe to showcase the latest technological innovations.

Besides trade visitors, more than 262 high-level delegations from China, Russia, the United States, France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Poland, South Korea and host Pakistan have established their exclusive country pavilions at the Karachi Expo Centre to display their productions.

The International Defence Seminar 2018 will also be organized today at KEC as part of the defence exhibition with the theme “Emerging Geo-Political Environment and the Threat of Grey Hybrid Conflict: Pakistan’s Perspective”.

