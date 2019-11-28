India plans security audit of WhatsApp after hacking attempt

28 November 2019 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

India wants to conduct an audit of WhatsApp’s security systems following revelations that a spyware exploited vulnerabilities in the Facebook-owned messaging platform, the country’s technology minister said on Thursday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The Indian Computer Emergency Team (CERT-In) “sought submission of information from WhatsApp on November 9, 2019, including a need to conduct an audit and inspection of WhatsApp’s security systems and processes,” Ravi Shankar Prasad told parliament in a statement.

WhatsApp declined to comment.

WhatsApp last month sued Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group, accusing it of helping clients break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents. The targets of the hacking included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists, along with military and government officials.

Of those allegedly affected by NSO’s Pegasus spyware, 121 are based in India, WhatsApp’s biggest market with over 400 million users, two sources told Reuters previously.

WhatsApp has responded to CERT’s queries but further clarifications have been sought, Prasad said, adding that the agency had also asked NSO Group to provide information about the malware and its impact on Indian users.

NSO has previously denied snooping allegations and said it sells technology to governments to counter terrorism.

WhatsApp executives including CEO Will Cathcart made no mention of the spyware when they met Indian technology ministry officials in July and September, the minister said.

WhatsApp had, however, informed CERT of an incident in May in which the firm had identified and fixed a “vulnerability that could enable an attacker to insert and execute code on mobile devices,” Prasad said.

A group of Indians including journalists and lawyers whose phones were hacked via WhatsApp have asked the government to make public its ties with the Israeli firm accused of deploying the spyware.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Javid Gurbanov: Creation of Int’l North-South Transport Corridor - historic event
Economy 15:12
India plans to cap commissions for Uber, Ola
Other News 09:45
Ambassador: North-South Corridor to promote better trade between India and Azerbaijan
Business 08:37
World's largest democracy celebrates Constitution Day (PHOTO)
Business 27 November 15:50
Cargo transshipment from India via Turkish ports exceeded 3.2 million tons
Turkey 27 November 11:42
North-South Corridor to promote better trade between India and Azerbaijan
Business 26 November 10:27
Latest
SOCAR Petroleum signs deal to build new filling station for diesel fuel, LNG
Business 18:31
Ways to circumvent sanctions should not be revealed - Iranian official
Business 18:27
Turkmenistan looks to start benzene production in Sadi city
Oil&Gas 18:25
Number of local construction companies up in Turkey by over 5%
Turkey 18:21
Routes of passenger trains supplied by Stadler to Azerbaijan disclosed
Business 18:20
Turkmenistan, Bahrain hold joint business forum
Business 18:19
Turkey’s Arar Petrol company extends license for oil & gas exploration in two more provinces
Turkey 18:18
With support of Azercell school student achieved int’l success
Society 18:16
Deputy PM: Youth corps to be formed during next parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:16