Restaurant fire kills 4 in Vietnam

7 December 2019 08:39 (UTC+04:00)

A fire in a restaurant in Vietnam's northern Vinh Phuc province killed four people and injured another on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At around 3:30 a.m., a fire broke out in a restaurant in the province's Khai Quang commune before spreading to a neighboring house. Realizing the fire, some people escaped the building while some others jumped out from the second floor.

Four people died and one injured in the fire, the news agency quoted chairman of Khai Quang's People's Committee as saying.

In the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam logged 3,454 explosions and fires which killed 88 people, injured 160 others, and caused property losses of some 1,127 billion Vietnamese dong (49 million U.S. dollars), according to the country's Fire Prevention and Fight Department.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR Trading to provide Azerbaijani oil to Vietnam refinery
Oil&Gas 30 November 12:59
Vietnam receives first bodies found in British truck
Other News 27 November 10:19
UK police arrest man in enquiry over Vietnamese truck deaths
Europe 22 November 15:25
3 killed in Canada home fire
Other News 10 November 05:21
Vietnam says human traffickers must be strictly dealt with
Other News 2 November 23:42
President Ilham Aliyev receives vice president of Vietnam (PHOTO)
Politics 24 October 12:25
Latest
Ambassador: Azerbaijan and Georgia implementing large-scale projects
Transport 09:17
Kazakhstan's SCAT company looks to resume Kazakhstan-Lithuania flights (Exclusive)
Business 08:56
Samoa says almost 90% of people vaccinated against measles after deadly outbreak
Other News 08:47
1 killed in Namibia flooding
Other News 08:23
Algerian protesters march in last Friday rally before election
Other News 07:51
Activist Thunberg warns governments in Madrid that 'change is coming'
Europe 07:38
Macron ally treated as suspect in financial impropriety case
Europe 07:13
Morocco, IEA sign joint action program
Other News 06:33
Italy appoints new administrator overseeing Alitalia
Europe 06:07