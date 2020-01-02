8 dead, several missing in Australian bushfires this week

2 January 2020 05:48 (UTC+04:00)

Eight people have been confirmed dead as the result of bushfires in southeast Australia this week, with several others still missing and hundreds of homes lost, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Seven people in the state of New South Wales (NSW) were killed, while one person perished in the state of Victoria, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Authorities have concerns for at least one person missing in NSW, while an unknown number of people remain missing in Victoria.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) confirmed that 382 homes had also been lost this week, with that number expected to rise as further assessments are made.

On Monday, a 28-year-old volunteer firefighter from the NSW RFS lost his life while battling blazes and a father and son, aged 29 and 63, were killed while trying to defend their home in the NSW town of Cobargo.

As fires flared on Tuesday, the body of an elderly man was found outside a home in Lake Conjola, further north in NSW.

Two more deceased were discovered on Wednesday in separate burnt out vehicles in Yatte Yattah and Sussex Inlet, and the body of another man was found outside a home near Cobargo in NSW.

In the state of Victoria, authorities confirmed they found the body of a man in a home in the badly affected East Gippsland region.

Thousands of people from that area have been displaced and an extensive relief effort continued on Thursday to provide food and shelter -- involving military ships and aircraft.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Twelve dead, several missing as Australia counts the cost of devastating bushfires
Other News 1 January 10:11
Thousands trapped on Australian beaches by dangerous bushfires
Other News 31 December 2019 23:07
Thousands trapped on Australian beaches by dangerous bushfires
Other News 31 December 2019 11:57
Thousands of people trapped in Australian coastal town by huge wildfires
Other News 31 December 2019 07:39
Dozens of thousands people evacuated in Australia's Victoria amid bushfires
Other News 30 December 2019 04:58
Australian PM announces compensation for volunteer firefighters
Other News 29 December 2019 07:15
Latest
Trump’s lawyer Giuliani says he’s willing to testify at pending Senate impeachment trial
US 04:44
Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan: sources
Other News 03:54
U.N. secretary-general 'deeply concerned' North Korea said it could resume weapons tests
World 03:03
Austrian Greens, Conservatives reach coalition agreement
Europe 02:19
Sixteen inmates killed in Mexican prison fight
Other News 01:25
Israeli PM Netanyahu says he'll seek parliamentary immunity
Israel 00:45
About 400 people arrested in Hong Kong during protest
China 1 January 23:59
Secretary of State Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to focus on Iraq
US 1 January 22:56
Tunisia's designated PM says he has formed a government
Arab World 1 January 22:16