Mexican volcano Popocatepetl spews fiery ash

10 January 2020 02:07 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican volcano Popocatepetl spewed a cloud of black ash and lava almost 3,2 kilometres (2 miles) high into the air on Thursday, the National Disaster Prevention Centre said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"An eruption involving a moderate amount of ash was registered at 6:33 a.m. The pillar reached 3 kilometres into the air", the agency tweeted.

The authorities prohibited anyone from coming closer than 12 kilometers to Popocatepetl, which means a "smoking mountain" in the language of the indigenous Aztec population.

The active volcano is located some 30 miles southeast of Mexico City in the eastern half of the Trans-Mexican volcanic belt and poses a danger to highly populated nearby areas. It is the Central American country’s second-highest peak and the most active volcano. It is one of Mexico's most recognizable symbols.

