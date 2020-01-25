Malaysia confirms first cases of coronavirus infection

25 January 2020 09:27 (UTC+04:00)

Malaysia on Saturday said it had confirmed three cases of coronavirus infection, the first in the Southeast Asian country, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the three individuals infected were Chinese nationals and related to the 66-year-old man that was confirmed by Singapore health authorities to have tested positive for the virus.

The newly-identified coronavirus can cause pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases. It is still too early to know just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.

The infected individuals were a 65-year-old woman, who is the wife of the man detected with the virus in Singapore, and their two grandsons, aged 11 and 2, Dzulkefly said.

The three have been admitted to Sungai Buloh hospital in Kuala Lumpur for treatment and were considered in stable conditions, the minister said at a news conference.

In a separate statement, Malaysia Airports said it has heightened screening of all passengers and crew arriving from China at gateway airports across the country to minimize the potential spread of the virus.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Malaysian e-commerce platform may be set up in Uzbekistan
Business 23 January 15:12
Malaysia open to Davos talks with India amid palm oil spat
Other News 21 January 02:49
Malaysian PM Mahathir says ruling coalition could be a one-term government
Other News 20 January 08:02
India says no meeting with Malaysia in Davos as palm row simmers
Other News 19 January 20:00
Kazakhstan, Malaysia mutually interested in bilateral cooperation deepening
Kazakhstan 11 January 14:03
Turkey interested in joint production of fighter aircraft with Malaysia
Turkey 10 January 17:58
Latest
Kazakh Aviation Administration publicizes new details of Bek Air crash
Kazakhstan 11:54
South Korean Star Boiler to launch industrial equipment production in Kazakhstan
Construction 11:51
Consumer loans account for most part of Azerbaijani Kapital Bank's loan portfolio
Finance 11:50
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 25
Business 11:45
Azerbaijan’s Sheki winery to launch new production line in coming months
Business 11:39
Georgia announces statistics on entries in 2019
Transport 11:39
Compulsory medical insurance discussed by Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 11:37
Banking sector owns largest number of assets in Georgia
Finance 11:37
Shanghai shuts down all cinemas during Lunar New Year holidays
China 10:51