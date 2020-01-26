Novel coronavirus-related pneumonia cases in Taiwan rise to four

26 January 2020 23:28 (UTC+04:00)

Another Taiwan woman who had been to Wuhan of central China was confirmed to be infected by the novel coronavirus that caused pneumonia, the island's epidemic monitoring agency said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It has raised the total confirmed cases in Taiwan to four, the agency said at a press conference.

The woman in her 50s had visited Wuhan from Jan. 13 to 15 and then traveled to Europe from Jan. 16 to 25, according to the agency.

Starting to cough on Jan. 22 and with the symptoms worsening, the patient traveled back home on Jan. 25 and was taken to hospital from the airport.

She has received treatment in an isolation ward and been in a stable condition, the agency said, adding that the authorities are monitoring the health condition of people who had contacts with the patient aboard the plane.

