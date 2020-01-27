Rioters block traffic, attack passers-by in Hong Kong

A group of rioters blocked roads and brutally assaulted passers-by in Hong Kong's Mong Kok area Sunday night, the Hong Kong police said, warning of law enforcement actions Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At around 9:00 p.m. local time, rioters blocked roads and behaved in a disorderly manner at the junction of Nathan Road and Nelson Street, Mong Kok, disturbing peace and threatening public order.

Some of them assaulted three innocent passers-by, taking the law into their own hands, the police said.

Video footage showed that in a street in the area, a man was pushed to the ground and beaten up by several black-clad rioters.

The rioters used umbrellas to block bystanders' view as they were committing the atrocity. After the attackers dispersed, the victim could be seen lying on the ground with a bleeding cut on his neck.

The police warned the rioters to stop all unlawful acts and said they would take resolute enforcement actions.

On Saturday night, masked rioters also gathered in the area and built up road blockages with debris, disrupting traffic. Some of them even attacked a police vehicle when officers were about to leave after law enforcement.

