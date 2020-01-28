Canadian govt issues 'avoid all travel' alert for China's Hubei province due to virus outbreak

28 January 2020 03:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ottawa on Monday updated its travel advisory, urging Canadians to "avoid all travel" to the Chinese province of Hubei, including "the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou" as a measure to stop the spread of the outbreak of a deadly coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

​The US Department of State updated its travel advisory earlier in the day, calling on Americans to reassess travel plans to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, the Chinese internet portal of medical information, Dingxiangyuan, said that the number of infected people had risen to 2,840. Chinese media have reported on 80 lethal cases.

Despite Beijing's containment efforts, the deadly virus has crossed borders, as confirmed infection cases have been reported in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, the United States and France.

Located in the central Chinese province of Hubei, the city first reported an outbreak of a previously unknown strain of a pneumonia-like disease in late December 2019. Last week, Wuhan and two other cities - Huanggang and Ezhou - were completely quarantined, with people prohibited from leaving or entering.

The current 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak is reportedly believed to have kicked off at a Wuhan seafood market.

