6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Madeira Islands

A 6.2. magnitude earthquake has hit the Madeira Islands in Portugal, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

There has been no further information provided so far concerning possible casualties or damage due to the earthquake.

Witnesses say that while the tremors have not been severe, they caused confusion among those who felt them.

The shake was also felt in Funchal.

Earthquakes starting with a 6.0 magnitude are considered "strong", according to the Richter magnitude scale, and can cause moderate to strong damage to poor structures. They can be felt up to hundreds of kilometres (miles) away from the epicentre and cause strong shaking in the epicentre area.