Gabon confirms first case of novel coronavirus: minister

Gabon confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus on Thursday, Minister of Communication and government spokesman Edgard Anicet Mboumbou Miyakou announced in an official statement on the Gabonese national television, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"This day, March 12, 2020, the government declares the first case of COVID-19 in Gabon," said the minister. "He is a 27-year-old compatriot living in Gabon and having stayed in Bordeau in France."

When the patient arrived in Libreville on March 8, he showed no signs of illness. He started to show symptons the next day. He was having a cough, sore throat, and breathing problem.

The samples taken from the patient were sent to the Franceville International Medical Research Center (CIRMF), the Gabonese laboratory certified by WHO for COVID-19 tests.

"The results obtained on Thursday were positive for COVID-19," said the minister, adding that the patient is doing better.

The Gabonese are working to identify the people who have come into contact with this patient, the minister said, calling on the population to keep calm.