Indonesia to ban face mask exports to ensure domestic supply

Indonesia will temporarily ban the export of face masks to safeguard domestic supply amid the coronavirus outbreak, Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“We will issue a temporary export ban for mask products to meet demand from domestic industries and consumers,” Suparmanto told reporters. The ban will be kept in place until the government is satisfied local supply is adequate, he said.

Prices for face masks have jumped in some parts of Indonesia as buyers stock up on protective supplies such as masks and hand sanitizers due to worries about the coronavirus.