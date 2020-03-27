Japan says no need now for state of emergency

Other News 27 March 2020 07:12 (UTC+04:00)
Japan says no need now for state of emergency

The Japanese government said on Friday there was no need now to declare a state of emergency, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the previous day described the coronavirus as a “national crisis” following a surge of cases in Tokyo, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Japan at this stage is not in a situation where it needs to issue an emergency declaration, top spokesman Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.

Abe has set up a new crisis task force, seen as a preliminary step towards declaring a state of emergency.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Japan says no need now for state of emergency
Japan says no need now for state of emergency
U.S. becomes country with most COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins University
U.S. becomes country with most COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins University
U.S. prepares crackdown on Huawei's global chip supply - sources
U.S. prepares crackdown on Huawei's global chip supply - sources
Loading Bars
Latest
Japan says no need now for state of emergency Other News 07:12
Portugal's central bank warns of COVID-19's severe economic impact this year Finance 06:31
U.S. becomes country with most COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins University US 05:53
U.S. prepares crackdown on Huawei's global chip supply - sources US 04:59
5.9-magnitude quake hits easternmost Indonesia Other News 04:15
U.S. indicts Venezuela's Maduro, a political foe, for 'narco-terrorism' Other News 03:22
China already spent $12 bln on fight against coronavirus, says Foreign Ministry Other News 02:35
Border shuts down for Ukrainian nationals failing to return in time over coronavirus Europe 02:02
Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens Turkey 01:15
G20 leaders to inject $5 trillion into global economy to fight coronavirus Economy 00:19
Deutsche Bank studies state aid for staff in coronavirus crisis Finance 26 March 23:25
Iran starts testing plasma treatment plan for COVID19 patients Society 26 March 22:25
Britain will pay self-employed people 80% of average monthly profit Europe 26 March 21:50
Azerbaijan Airlines to operate int’l flights only to Moscow and London Society 26 March 20:52
Operational Headquarters holds meeting on special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan Society 26 March 20:33
Italian scientists investigate possible earlier emergence of coronavirus Europe 26 March 19:34
Justice Ministry: 200 prisoners released early in Azerbaijan Society 26 March 18:36
Iranian citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey Turkey 26 March 18:21
Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia reaches 79 Georgia 26 March 18:21
Construction Cost Index increases in Georgia Business 26 March 18:20
Uzbek company starts production of raw materials for medical masks Construction 26 March 18:05
Turkmenistan increases production of non-metallic construction materials Business 26 March 18:00
Iran's railway companies affected by coronavirus to receive support package Transport 26 March 17:59
Japan financing four new projects in Georgia Business 26 March 17:48
Iran confirms 2,389 cases of coronavirus Iran 26 March 17:44
Georgia allocates funds to maintain prices for primary food products Business 26 March 17:13
Iran reduces furniture, wood imports from Turkey Turkey 26 March 17:03
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Belgium through its ports Turkey 26 March 16:57
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of BOTAS announced Turkey 26 March 16:55
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Spain through its ports Turkey 26 March 16:45
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Israel through its ports Turkey 26 March 16:42
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Greece through its ports Turkey 26 March 16:40
License of Thrace Basin Natural Gas Türkiye Corp. for oil & gas exploration extended Turkey 26 March 16:35
Turkey extends license for Corporate Resources B.V for oil & gas exploration Turkey 26 March 16:32
Eni launches wind energy production in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 26 March 16:24
Bus stations in Kazakhstan's Skymkent suspend operation over coronavirus fears Kazakhstan 26 March 16:24
Kazakhstan reveals coal extracting plans for 2020 Business 26 March 16:21
Coronavirus cases exceed 100 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 26 March 16:18
Oil & Gas Exploration License of Pinnacle Turkey Inc extended Turkey 26 March 16:15
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Bulgaria through its ports Turkey 26 March 16:09
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Gemlik announced World 26 March 16:06
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipment from Egypt through its ports Turkey 26 March 15:45
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Bartin announced Turkey 26 March 15:40
Iran significantly reduces jewelry imports from Turkey Turkey 26 March 15:39
Number of Chinese companies registered in Turkey disclosed Turkey 26 March 15:30
Russia has great demand for Turkish jewelry Turkey 26 March 15:24
29 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 1 dies Politics 26 March 15:10
Georgia reports two new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 26 March 15:09
Review of Georgia's StopCov foundation against COVID-19 Georgia 26 March 15:05
Another logistics center to be built in Turkey Turkey 26 March 14:56
Uzbekistan looks to start domestic production of raw materials for face masks Construction 26 March 14:54
AGF teams transfers part of their salaries to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus Society 26 March 14:49
19 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Warsaw Society 26 March 14:44
Andijan city of Uzbekistan closes its borders for transport Transport 26 March 14:42
Israel significantly increases defense products’ import from Turkey Turkey 26 March 14:35
Turkmenistan starts work on cleaning the soil from oil pollution Oil&Gas 26 March 14:32
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipment from China through its ports Turkey 26 March 14:31
Prime Minister: Everyone should show solidarity in fight against coronavirus Politics 26 March 14:13
Microsoft Azerbaijan talks increase in demand for software ICT 26 March 14:10
Volume of cargo transshipment from Netherlands through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 26 March 13:53
Azerbaijan sees significant increase in metallurgical production Business 26 March 13:44
Uzbekistan building hospitals for coronavirus patients Construction 26 March 13:41
MP: Azerbaijani entrepreneurs should demonstrate social responsibility Economy 26 March 13:37
Azerbaijani MPs to pass tests for coronavirus Politics 26 March 13:32
Volume of cargo transshipment from Portugal through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 26 March 13:14
Volume of cargo transshipment from Italy through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 26 March 13:11
Volume of cargo transshipment from US through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 26 March 13:07
Volume of cargo transshipment from Germany through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 26 March 13:04
Turkey increases jewelry exports to Georgia Turkey 26 March 12:47
Turkey discloses number of cars transported through its ports Turkey 26 March 12:40
Turkmenistan starts sowing cotton Business 26 March 12:36
Turkey reveals number of trailers, containers passing through its ports Turkey 26 March 12:34
Namangan city of Uzbekistan closes its borders for transport Transport 26 March 12:30
TAP updates on progress on Italian section Oil&Gas 26 March 12:11
CAERC talks budget of Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus in Azerbaijan Economy 26 March 12:10
TAP shareholder increases investments in property, plant and equipment Oil&Gas 26 March 11:45
Fluxys Belgium's net profits down Oil&Gas 26 March 11:43
Central Bank head: Iran's frozen assets abroad likely to be released Finance 26 March 11:39
Eni decides to reduce capex, opex for 2020-21 Oil&Gas 26 March 11:19
Turkmenistan reduces imports of chemical products from Turkey Turkey 26 March 11:18
Turkmenistan increases import of cement from Turkey Turkey 26 March 11:03
Georgia decreases import of wheat and meslin from Russia Business 26 March 11:03
Uzbekneftegaz reduces price on RON-92 gasoline Oil&Gas 26 March 11:00
April to take the biggest hit in oil demand Oil&Gas 26 March 10:57
Uzbekistan's Central Bank softens terms of credit repayments Finance 26 March 10:56
Turkmenistan evacuates its citizens from countries infected with coronavirus Turkmenistan 26 March 10:46
IGB project ongoing according to planned schedule Oil&Gas 26 March 10:43
Iran works to speed up release of imported medical goods from customs Iran 26 March 10:27
Iran to replace some of import goods with domestic production Business 26 March 10:23
Oil majors to face more widespread delays to final investment decisions Oil&Gas 26 March 10:17
Coronavirus proliferation in Uzbekistan continues Uzbekistan 26 March 10:16
Bank Respublika Supervisory Board chairman: We now much better prepared for low oil prices Society 26 March 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 March 10:09
IHS Markit: Multiple adjustments expected in crude oil market Oil&Gas 26 March 09:53
Iran continues to test its population for coronavirus infection Iran 26 March 09:36
Iran imposes restrictions on traveling, gatherings to curb coronavirus spread Iran 26 March 09:31
Iran to implement 'social distancing plan' to prevent coronavirus spread Iran 26 March 09:22
Israel reports 439 new cases of coronavirus, 2,369 in total Israel 26 March 08:47
China, U.S. to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit: SCMP US 26 March 08:27
Over 414,000 people diagnosed with novel coronavirus worldwide - WHO World 26 March 07:56
All news