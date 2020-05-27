Floods kill at least 285 in Kenya

At least 285 people had been killed and 810,655 others had been affected by mudslides, landslides and floods caused by heavy rains in Kenya, an official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Eugene Wamalwa, devolution cabinet secretary, told journalists in Nairobi that the floods and rising water levels in lakes and rivers were unprecedented and the devastation was overwhelming.

He warned that the coastal and western Kenya regions will continue to bear the brunt of the floods as the rains are expected to continue into the month of June.

Wamalwa warned that crop loss which may result in food insecurity has been witnessed across the country due to floods.

The official said the government will continue to support the affected families in terms of provision of relief food and other basic essentials, and time has come for Kenyans to take weather alerts seriously to avert loss of life in the future.