Iraq records 787 new COVID-19 cases, 14,268 in total

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed 787 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 14,268 in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said in a statement that 22 more people died from the coronavirus during the day, bringing the death toll to 392, while 5,831 patients have recovered.

The new cases were detected after 10,711 testing kits were used across the country during the past 24 hours, out of 322,691 tests carried out since the outbreak of the disease in Iraq.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Health Minister Hazim al-Jumaili said in a statement that the ministry is planning to resort to home quarantine if the beds in the hospital would be not enough for the increasing infections.

"Currently there are enough beds allocated for people infected with coronavirus in Baghdad and the other provinces, and the home quarantine will be applied if there is a need for such procedure," al-Jumaili noted.

On June 6, the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, took several measures including the imposing the full curfew until June 13 until a partial one starts on June 14.

The committee also decided to ban the inter-province travel for all except the health, security and public service personnel, and ordered security forces to tighten the control of the implementation of health restrictions.

China has been helping Iraq with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

China also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.