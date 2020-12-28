Volcano erupts in Japan, anti-crisis center established

The government of Japan established an anti-crisis center over the eruption of the Otake volcano on the island of Suwanose-jima that began early Monday. Explosions rock the insides of the volcano, erupting clouds of ash and hot rocks at a distance of up to 1.3 km, Trend reports citing TASS.

There have been no immediate reports of victims or damage on the island. Local residents are prohibited from approaching the volcano.

Suwanose-jima is a small island with population of just 49. It is located 230 km southwest of the major city of Kagoshima. Last time, this volcano erupted in 2009.