US govt dedicated to support India's rise on world stage: US Ambassador to India

US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I Juster addressed a press conference on January 05 where he said, "The region needs stability, leadership and a democratic model for development that does not threaten the sovereignty of other countries that is why a strong and democratic India is an important partner to promote peace and prosperity. The US government is dedicated to not just bilateral relationships but to supporting India's rise on world stage. US National Security Strategy put it down on paper in 2017, welcoming India's emergence as a leading power and a stronger strategic and defence partner."