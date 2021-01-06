US govt dedicated to support India's rise on world stage: US Ambassador to India
US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I Juster addressed a press conference on January 05 where he said, "The region needs stability, leadership and a democratic model for development that does not threaten the sovereignty of other countries that is why a strong and democratic India is an important partner to promote peace and prosperity. The US government is dedicated to not just bilateral relationships but to supporting India's rise on world stage. US National Security Strategy put it down on paper in 2017, welcoming India's emergence as a leading power and a stronger strategic and defence partner."
Latest
Nizami Ganjavi Foundation among successful platforms for building consensus in dealing with global issues
Armenian FM’s illegal visit to Karabakh region contradicts trilateral declaration on ceasefire - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
We are waiting for vaccine in coming days, after which normal life will be restored - President Aliyev