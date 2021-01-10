Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 3 mln mark: Africa CDC

10 January 2021
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,021,769 as of Sunday morning, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency's Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 72,121.

A total of 2,450,492 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent as of Sunday morning.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, and Ethiopia.

