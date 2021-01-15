Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 2 mln

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 2 million on Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The global death toll rose to 2,000,905, with a total of more than 93.4 million cases worldwide as of 12:22 p.m. local time (1722 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation, with 23,362,050 cases and 389,581 deaths, accounting for more than 19 percent of the global death toll.

Brazil recorded 207,095 deaths. India has the world's third largest fatalities of 151,918.

Countries with over 60,000 fatalities also include Mexico, Britain, Italy, France, and Russia.

Global COVID-19 deaths reached the grim milestone of 1 million on Sept. 28, 2020, and have since then increased at a quicker pace than before.