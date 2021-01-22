Maldives thanks India for sending a consignment of 100,000 doses of Covershield

Maldives has thanked Indian for sending a consignment of 100,000 doses of Covishield vaccines which it will need to fight COVID-19 pandemic in the nation.

"A short while ago, a flight from India with a 100,000 doses of the CoviShield vaccine arrived in the Maldives, renewing our hopes for a resolution to the Covid 19 crisis soon. Our heartfelt thanks to PM @narendramodi , government and people of India for this most generous gift," Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih tweeted.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid also appreciated the Indian government's initiative and tweeted: "We celebrate gift of 100,000 doses of Covishield from India to Maldives."

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed also praised India and said: "A wonderful sight: 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine, made by the Serum Institute of India under the brandname 'Covishield', arrives in Maldives. Serum Institute is world's biggest vaccine maker - producing vaccines for Polio, Diphtheria, Tetanus, BCG etc."

"I sincerely thank Prime Minister Modin @PMOIndia and his Government for prioritizing regional safety and aiding neighboring countries so swiftly.

@DrSJaishankar @HCIMaldives," he said.