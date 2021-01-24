China sees fall in new COVID-19 cases amid strict local lockdowns

China reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, mostly in the northeast where some residents complained they were short of food amid an ongoing local lockdowns, down from Friday’s 107, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The numbers pale in comparison to many countries, where new daily infections can measure in the thousands, but the world’s most populous country is determined to keep the spread in check ahead of next month’s Lunar New Year holiday when millions travel to their home provinces.

Saturday’s toll included 65 domestic cases, with more than half in the northeastern provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin.

China, which this weekend marked the anniversary of the world’s first coronavirus lockdown in the central city of Wuhan, is facing its worst wave of local cases since March last year.