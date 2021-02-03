Brazil reports 54,096 new COVID-19 cases, 1,210 more deaths

Brazil registered 54,096 new COVID-19 infections and 1,210 deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 9,283,418 and the death toll to 226,309, the Brazilian Health Ministry said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Brazil, which has the world's second-largest COVID-19 death toll after the United States, has seen more than 1,000 deaths a day on average in the past three weeks.

Sao Paulo state, an epicenter of the national outbreak, has seen 53,455 deaths and 1,794,019 cases since the country's first case was detected in the state on Feb. 26, 2020. State health authorities said in a statement that 365 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, the highest daily figure so far this year.

With the world's third-highest number of cases behind the United States and India, Brazil has so far vaccinated over 2.2 million people, including healthcare workers, the elderly, indigenous people and other high-risk groups.