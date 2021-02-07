6.3-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines, damages expected
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 shook Davao del Sur province in the southern Philippines on Sunday, according the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs), Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The institute said the quake, which struck at 12:22 p.m. local time, hit at a depth of 15 kilometers, about 6 kilometers southeast of Magsaysay town.
The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks and cause damage.
The tremors was also felt in Kadapawan City, Koronadal City in South Cotabato and other areas in the Mindanao region.
The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".
Latest
Diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Armenian-destroyed mosque in liberated Zangilan (VIDEO)
Armenians destroyed Azerbaijani territories during occupation, says aide to president - Trend TV from Khudafarin (VIDEO)
Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan view cemetery destroyed by Armenians in Jabrayil - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Turkish ambassador witnesses inhuman, barbaric actions of Armenia in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani IDPs yearn to go back to their homes, but it may take another decade - National Geographic
Participation in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan - great opportunity for Iran's East Azerbaijan Province
Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete UAV-based course in Turkey, receive certificates (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Reconstruction of Jojug Marjanli - symbol of Azerbaijani people's determination to return, says president's aide - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan diplomatic corps' representatives arrive in Jabrayil's Jojug Marjanli - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Trade representative office talks about establishment of production of Russian wind power plants in Azerbaijan