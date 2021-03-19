Instagram and WhatsApp are down

Social media networks Instagram and Whatsapp are both down, Trend reports citing Manchester Evening News.

Instagram users are met with a server error message on the webpage while those using the app cannot refresh their feeds.

On WhatsApp, a 'connecting' message is displayed, making users unable to send messages.

Thousands have taken to Twitter to report the issues and to check if their problem was shared.

Many thought their Instagram accounts had been hacked.

"Me after seeing 'couldn’t refresh feed' thinking my account got hacked but it's just instagram down," said one on Twitter alongside a gif.

Thousands have also reported the problem on Instagram to Down Dectector, with an influx of 10, 729 reports from 5pm on Friday, March 19.

More than 20,000 have also reported the problem with Whatsapp to Down Dectector.

Instagram and Whatsapp have not yet commented on the problems.