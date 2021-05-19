Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's fresh crypto curbs

Other News 19 May 2021 11:58 (UTC+04:00)
Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's fresh crypto curbs

Bitcoin tumbled below the $40,000 mark on Wednesday hitting a 3-1/2 month low and dragging down other digital coins after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving cryptocurrencies, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Bitcoin , the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk but the news from China sent it as low as $38,514, for a 9% fall.

The coin is now down 40% from a record high of $64,895 hit on April 14. It is also heading for its first monthly decline since November 2018.

Bitcoin's moves hit other crypto assets too, with Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, falling 15% to $2,875.36, while meme-based dogecoin tumbled 18%, according to market tracker Coingecko.

Frankfurt-listed shares in crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN.O) slumped 6%, having already dipped below their direct listing price of $250 earlier in the week.

The crypto declines were sparked last week by Musk's reversal on Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment. His subsequent tweets caused further confusion over whether the carmaker had shed its holdings of the coin.

Selling was exacerbated by China's announcement banning financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions. It also warned investors against speculative crypto trading. read more

Cryptowatchers predicted more losses ahead, noting the fall below $40,000 represented a breach of a key technical barrier which could set the stage for more selling.

More importantly, investors may be shifting from bitcoin back to gold, analysts at JPMorgan said, citing positioning data compiled on basis of open interest in CME bitcoin futures contracts.

This shows "the steepest and more sustained liquidation" in bitcoin futures since last October, they told clients, adding: "the bitcoin flow picture continues to deteriorate and is pointing to continued retrenchment by institutional investors."

The selloff in crypto assets precisely at a time when inflation fears are in the ascendancy dashes any suggestion of the asset class being an inflation hedge.

Instead, more traditional hedges have been gaining ground, with gold up almost 6% so far this month.

The recent selloff in bitcoin and other digital currencies has taken market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies back under $2 trillion, down from the recent $2.5 trillion record.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Members of Formula 1 teams to pass COVID-19 test during Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Members of Formula 1 teams to pass COVID-19 test during Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Azerbaijani contestant Samira Efendi proceeds into Eurovision final (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani contestant Samira Efendi proceeds into Eurovision final (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on May 18
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on May 18
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
External merchandise trade of Georgia up Business 12:23
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Sweden despite COVID-19 Business 12:22
Hydrogen to emerge as fuel inputs to electricity generation by 2030 Oil&Gas 12:21
KKR aims to take UK's John Laing private in $2.84 billion deal Europe 12:16
Agricultural production increases in Azerbaijan Business 12:08
Construction of Iran-Iraq railway to begin soon - Deputy Minister Transport 12:07
Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's fresh crypto curbs Other News 11:58
Troops of Azerbaijani Armed Forces involved in exercises performing assigned tasks (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:58
Iran shares data on cement production Business 11:56
Iran sees increase in steel production Business 11:56
Iranian diplomats come back for final consultations on nuclear discussions – Deputy Minister Nuclear Program 11:56
Exchange price of fuel dip at Uzbek commodity exchange Oil&Gas 11:55
Members of Formula 1 teams to pass COVID-19 test during Azerbaijan Grand Prix Society 11:55
PMs of Azerbaijan, Russia to hold meeting Politics 11:53
Digitalization - basis for restoring national cargo traffic - Int'l Road Transport Union Transport 11:50
Iran's rupee reserves run out - Iran-India Chamber of Commerce Business 11:50
May start vaccine exports by year end, India remains priority: Serum Other News 11:47
Nitin Gadkari: More firms should get licences for vaccines in India Other News 11:42
Credit Suisse plans to hire 1,000 IT employees in India in 2021 Terrorism 11:40
India's Covid warriors: How Asia’s largest slum turned into a model for battling the virus Other News 11:40
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan seek to give new dynamics to interstate dialogue Finance 11:40
India authorizes export of 60,000 PCR test kits to ADK Hospital Other News 11:39
India’s net FDI hits new high in 2020-21 Other News 11:39
Renewables’ share in electricity generation to rise to 90% Oil&Gas 11:39
Iran's Barakat Foundation shares data on job creation Business 11:39
Total energy supply to go down by 2030 Oil&Gas 11:34
Iranian Customs Administration talks possible opening of Iran-Turkey land borders Transport 11:32
Kazakhstan, Lithuania trade drops twofold y-o-y Business 11:32
Total number of transactions on Turkmenistan’s exchange in April 2021 Business 11:26
Uzbek commodity exchange records price decrease for all varieties of cottonseed oil Finance 11:25
Turkey publishes quarterly volume of goods shipped via Iskenderun port Transport 11:25
Azerbaijan continues to record surplus in state budget from early 2021 Finance 11:18
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for equipment repair Business 11:13
Azerbaijan sees increase in oil prices Finance 10:54
Turkmenistan approves composition of Turkmen-Iranian commission on economic co-op Business 10:50
Finland, Azerbaijan may have shared interests in energy, logistics, infrastructure Oil&Gas 10:49
Turkey reports decline in chemicals exports to Georgia Turkey 10:39
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to grow Finance 10:38
Situation in domestic political arena of Armenia rather unstable - Russian expert Politics 10:19
Central Bank of Iran's Samat system to provide data to banks Business 10:19
Cost of products sold in Azerbaijan's retail outlets up from early 2021 Business 10:18
Lithuania sees growing interest of business community in co-op with Uzbekistan Business 10:16
Finland can help Azerbaijan in diversifying economy away from oil and gas – ministry Oil&Gas 10:14
Egypt suggests Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire from May 20 Arab World 10:13
Oil prices fall on rising COVID-19 infections in Asia, inflation fears Oil&Gas 10:08
TRACECA official talks plans on creation of digital architecture Transport 10:08
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 19 Uzbekistan 10:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 19 Finance 10:06
Iranian currency rates for May 19 Finance 09:56
Amount of grant for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria revealed Oil&Gas 09:56
Russia proposes to create joint commission to demarcate Armenian-Azerbaijani border Politics 09:55
Azerbaijan has lowest inflation rate among neighboring countries - Trading Economics Finance 09:42
Underwriting function in great demand in Azerbaijani capital market - MFX Trading Finance 09:41
Retail trade turnover of pharmaceutical products in Azerbaijan grows Business 09:29
Iran to focus on supporting farmers Business 09:28
Turkey's unemployment rate at 12.9% in Q1 Turkey 08:51
Kazakhstan adds over 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:42
Kuwait Airways to resume operation at Tbilisi Airport Georgia 08:35
Iran holds Air Show online due to COVID-19 Society 08:24
Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another month to June 21 US 08:13
Swiss investments in Azerbaijan concentrated in non-oil sector – Swiss ministry Business 07:39
U.S. administers 275.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 07:31
Brazil reports 2,513 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:51
Gaza radicals fired 3,700 rockets at Israel since May 10 - Israeli military Israel 06:13
U.S. COVID-19 vaccines effective against variant in India: expert US 05:28
Argentina to extend COVID-19 curfew beyond May 21 Other News 04:35
Finland's parliament green-lights EU recovery fund Europe 03:50
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 515,000 in past day — WHO Other News 03:15
Azerbaijani contestant Samira Efendi proceeds into Eurovision final (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 02:39
Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes other COVID-19 restrictions Other News 02:11
World's most expensive wine producer to start producing wine in Georgia Georgia 01:35
4 variants of COVID-19 found in Nepal Other News 00:49
Algeria cancels plan to reopen land borders Other News 00:06
Value of Turkish cars imported by China surges Turkey 00:03
France holds summit to help boost financing for Africa's recovery Other News 18 May 23:26
Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine Turkey 18 May 22:54
Sinovac to be available to individuals over 18 starting next week in Georgia Georgia 18 May 22:48
Iran’s non-oil export hits 46% growth in current year: IRICA Business 18 May 22:44
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan finalizing negotiations on launching Silk Road Visa Uzbekistan 18 May 22:41
Israel delivers 120 strikes at targets in Gaza Strip over past day Israel 18 May 22:27
World Bank helping Georgia to develop SMEs Business 18 May 22:01
UK records another 2,412 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths Europe 18 May 21:38
Retail turnover of computers, equipment in Azerbaijan grows since early 2021 ICT 18 May 21:15
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places medium-term bonds on auction Finance 18 May 21:13
Azerbaijani FM, Turkic Council Sec-Gen hold phone talks Politics 18 May 21:12
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry to allocate funds for power supply of scientific research institute Business 18 May 21:12
Azerbaijani defense minister meets with delegation from Belarus (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18 May 21:12
Center under Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to allocate funds for maintenance Finance 18 May 20:39
Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for putting 'Zarifa Aliyeva' vessel into operation Transport 18 May 20:21
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 18 May 20:20
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 19 Oil&Gas 18 May 20:17
Volume of ready-made clothes exported from Turkey to Austria up Turkey 18 May 20:02
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transshipped through Turkish Antalya port Transport 18 May 20:01
Volume of cargo from South Korea transshipped through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 18 May 19:59
Trading Economics reveals Georgia's inflation rate Business 18 May 19:53
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Netherlands transshipped through Turkish ports Transport 18 May 19:16
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transshipped through Turkish Samsun port Transport 18 May 19:13
Volume of cement imported by US from Turkey disclosed Turkey 18 May 19:10
Uzbekistan, Russia's Kazan consider launching direct flights Transport 18 May 19:08
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transshipped through Turkish Tekirdag port Transport 18 May 18:57
All news