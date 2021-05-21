Bitcoin accelerates decline by 9.29% to $36,848 - Coindesk

Bitcoin accelerated the decline to $36,848 (-9.29%) during the trading session, according to Coindesk data as of 6:40 p.m. (GMT+4), Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 7:20 p.m. (GMT+4), bitcoin reached $38,136 (-6.12%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.