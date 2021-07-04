Military plane crashes in Philippines, at least 40 rescued
A military plane crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, and the army chief said at least 40 people had been rescued from the aircraft that media reported was carrying 85 people, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force had a mishap on landing on the island of Jolo, the air force said in a statement.
"Rescue efforts are ongoing," it said.
The AFP news agency said the plane had been carrying 85 people, citing the army chief.
Armed forces chief Cirilito Sobejana told reporters that at least 40 people had been rescued from the crashed plane and were now being treated.
