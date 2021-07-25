Lightning strikes kill 6 in India's Madhya Pradesh

At least six people were killed and several others injured in lightning strikes in Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, officials said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The deaths were reported Saturday evening in Panna district, about 385 km northeast of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

The casualties were reported from the villages of Ureha, Pipariya Daun, Choumukha and Simrakhurd. Among the deceased, two women in Ureha were killed while they were farming in the fields.

Officials said the injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning lashed several districts in the state, officials said.

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed deep grief over the untimely death of six civilians in Panna district due to lightning," a government spokesman said. "Chouhan has prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this profound pain."

Meanwhile, the local government has also announced a monetary relief for the victim's families.

Earlier this month, over 60 people died in separate lightning incidents across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, reports said.