Now foreigners can also get Covid-19 vaccine in India: Health ministry

Foreign nationals residing in India can now receive the Covid-19 vaccine by registering themselves on the CoWin platform, the Union health ministry announced on Monday.

Like other eligible beneficiaries, the foreign nationals can book a slot via the portal and use their passport as a document to verify their identity for the registration process, it added.

“Together We Fight, Together We Win. Govt has now allowed foreign nationals residing in India to register on CoWin portal and take #COVID19 vaccine. This will ensure overall safety from the transmission of the virus,” the office of Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Providing more details, a statement from the health ministry read: “In a landmark initiative to ensure safety from Covid-19, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken a decision to allow foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on CoWin portal to take Covid-19 vaccine. They can use their passport as identity document for the purpose of registration on CoWIN portal. Once they are registered on this portal, they will get a slot for vaccination.”