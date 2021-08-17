Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 7.31 mln: Africa CDC
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,314,632 as of Tuesday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 184,565.
South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.
In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, it was noted.
