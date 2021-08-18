Indian Embassy In Kabul Not Closed, Over 1,500 Applied To Return

The Indian Embassy in Kabul is not closed and the local staff is providing consular services, reported news agency ANI quoting sources. More than 1,650 people have applied for their return to India, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security to assess the situation in Afghanistan today, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.