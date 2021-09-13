India, Australia share concerns on Afghanistan

New Delhi India and Australia on Saturday insisted Afghanistan’s soil must not become a safe haven for terrorists or be used for attacks on other nations, even as they called for steps to ensure an inclusive governing structure in Kabul and the safe departure of people wishing to leave the war-torn country.

At the conclusion of the inaugural India-Australia 2+2 dialogue of defence and foreign ministers, the two sides asserted that their bilateral partnership and cooperation in groupings such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad was focused on ensuring an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and not aimed at any country.

Remarks by defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and their Australian counterparts, Marise Payne and Peter Dutton, at a media interaction following the meeting made it evident the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover on August 15, and mounting concerns about terror emanating from Afghan soil were a major part of the discussions.

The significance of the meeting being held on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the US – an event that triggered the American invasion of Afghanistan – wasn’t lost on the ministers. Jaishankar said in his opening remarks this was a reminder of the importance of “combating terrorism without compromise”, and India appreciates the value of global cooperation given its location close to the “epicentre” of terrorism.