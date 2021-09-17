India to join SCO summit in Dushanbe today, Afghanistan affairs high on agenda

India will on Friday engage in the 21st meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which is being held in a hybrid format at the Tajikistan capital of Dushanbe.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Indian delegation and join the summit of heads of state virtually, minister of external affairs S Jaishankar—who is already present in the Tajik capital—will represent India at the summit. This is the fourth such summit where India will be participating as a full-fledged member of the SCO, and it assumes a special significance in light of the rapidly evolving situation in the war-torn land of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

Ahead of the SCO summit in Dushanbe, foreign minister Jaishankar met his counterparts from Iran, Armenia, and Uzbekistan on Friday and exchanged views on the ways to boost bilateral ties and the recent developments in Afghanistan. Tweeting from his official handle after the meetings, Jaishankar indicated that the leaders “positively reviewed” the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, as well as discussed the Afghanistan situation and challenges of combating terrorism and fundamentalism.

Now, Modi will participate virtually in the key SCO summit on Friday and take forward the talks on the recent developments in Afghanistan as well as the overall regional security scenario. Jaishankar will on the same day represent India at a meeting on Afghanistan with the heads of state of SCO and the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (SCTO).