Japan PM Kishida approval rating at 49% - NHK poll
Japan's new Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has a 49% approval rating, lower than that of his predecessors at the start of their terms, a poll by public broadcaster NHK showed, a week after he took the top job and launched his new government, Trend reports citing Reuters.
That was well under the 62% who supported his predecessor Yoshihide Suga's administration at first, according to the NHK poll published late on Monday.
In the poll, however, support for Kishida's new government was higher than the most recent ratings of Suga, who became deeply unpopular as he struggled to contain a fifth wave of coronavirus infections.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijani pavilion created by Heydar Aliyev Foundation opened in Park of Culture "Ancient Settlements" in China (UPDATE)
Azerbaijani pavilion created by Heydar Aliyev Foundation opened in Park of Culture "Ancient Settlements" in China (PHOTO)
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Global TV channel on October 12, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani pavilion created by Heydar Aliyev Foundation opened in Park of Culture "Ancient Settlements" in China (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan holds farewell ceremony for Turkish participants of "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" exercises (PHOTO)
Belarusian companies expected to take part in design, reconstruction of infrastructural facilities in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies renamed following presidential decree
Measures underway to hold Armenia accountable at int'l level - Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office
Developed countries should do a Net-Minus to vacate carbon space in 2050 for developing countries to grow: India
I suggest that NAM Member States think about idea of NAM’s institutionalization - Azerbaijani president