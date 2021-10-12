Japan PM Kishida approval rating at 49% - NHK poll

Japan's new Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has a 49% approval rating, lower than that of his predecessors at the start of their terms, a poll by public broadcaster NHK showed, a week after he took the top job and launched his new government, Trend reports citing Reuters.

That was well under the 62% who supported his predecessor Yoshihide Suga's administration at first, according to the NHK poll published late on Monday.

In the poll, however, support for Kishida's new government was higher than the most recent ratings of Suga, who became deeply unpopular as he struggled to contain a fifth wave of coronavirus infections.