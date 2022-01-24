NEQSOL Holding delivered Strategic HR Business Partner Program for HR professionals

NEQSOL Holding held a comprehensive Strategic HR Business Partner Program to enhance the strategic impact of HR professionals on business and enable better performance and results. The program was delivered in partnership with RBL Group, an American consulting and development company, and attracted 40 HR professionals from all the companies of the holding.

The aim was to build HR capability that will enable HR professionals to create value by building the talent, leadership, and organizational capabilities of a business to better align with stakeholder needs. During the course the participants practiced the Human Resource Competency Model developed by the RBL Group in partnership with the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

“Constant improvement and keeping pace with changes are crucial in today’s complex and competitive global business environment. Therefore, we are convinced that the company that invests in its employee development secures its own success. This program helped our HR experts to take their professional skills to the new level, and I believe our teams will benefit from this professional shift really soon,” said Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer of NEQSOL Holding.

At a virtual graduation ceremony, Dave Ulrich, Professor at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan and a partner at the RBL Group, greeted the program participants and gave a personal message.

“We have been so privileged to work with you in HR Academy to make sure that NEQSOL Holding’s HR professionals have a knowledge, skills, and tools to create value for everyone,” he said, adding that the NEQSOL Holding is a pioneer in the region of how human capital can help the company succeed.

With the NEQSOL Academy platform, the virtual version of the program is always available for HR professionals to refer to on-demand.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in eight countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries. The group has a professional team of more than 10,000 employees worldwide, considering human capital the most important asset.