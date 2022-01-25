Embassy of India in Baku celebrates National Tourism Day as part of 73rd Republic Day of India and 75 years of India’s Independence (PHOTO)

Embassy of India in Baku celebrated National Tourism Day as part of 73rd Republic Day of India and 75 years of India’s Independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav said at JW Marriott Absheron Baku on 25 January 2022, Trend reports.

The event was held in a hybrid mode and was attended by over 60 prominent personalities in the field of tourism and hospitality industry, medical professionals and representatives of the media.

Ambassador of India Mr. B.Vanlalvawna in his welcome address spoke about the importance of the National Tourism Day and said the tourism sector plays an important role in India’s economic development.

He said that the vast diversity of tourist attractions covering land and water bodies, rich national heritage and history, geographic and cultural diversities make India one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the world and these attributes have attracted tourists from all over the world and gave them an experience to remember.

The other speakers at the event include Mr. Rajiv Mehra, President of Indian Association of Tour Operators who highlighted the strength of the Indian tourism industry which is policy driven and its various attractions including culture and heritage, luxury and niche tourism etc.

Dr Vignesh Devraj from Sitaram Ayurveda Centre, Kerala spoke about wellness tourism in India and explained the significance of Ayurveda in delivering a holistic treatment. Mr Jithu Jose, Vice President- International Patients Division, Apollo Hospitals Chennai gave a presentation on Medical tourism and highlighted the strengths of the Indian healthcare sector and its comparative advantages as a medical tourism destination.

India celebrates National Tourism Day on January 25 every year across the country. The day is observed by the government and people of India to encourage tourism and explain the essential role of tourism in the growth of the country.

According to World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), India ranked 10th among 185 countries in terms of travel & tourism’s total contribution to GDP in 2019. During 2019, contribution of travel & tourism to GDP was 6.8% of the total economy amounting to US$ 194.30 billion.