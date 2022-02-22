59 dead in gold mine blast in southwest Burkina Faso

Some 59 people were killed on Monday in a gold mine blast in Gbomblora, in the province of Poni in southwest Burkina Faso, reported the national broadcaster of Burkina Faso RTB, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Fifty-five people died at the scene of the explosion, while four others succumbed to their injuries in hospitals, according to the report.

At least 55 other people were injured, according to the provisional toll, said the report.

The cause of the explosion remained unknown, but several witnesses contacted through telephone by Xinhua reporters explained that the explosion started from a fire which consumed a stock of explosives used by the gold miners during their operations.

An investigation was underway, said the RTB.