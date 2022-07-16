Ahead of G-20 summit next year, 41 stretches in Lutyens’ Delhi to get a facelift

As the national capital prepares to host the G-20 summit in 2023, Lutyens and New Delhi areas will soon get a facelift. About 41 key stretches spread across 61 km will be revamped with state-of-the-art infrastructure on a par with international standards of road redesign, said New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

Under this mega redevelopment and beautification project, roads will be widened and strengthened for smooth travelling. Issues of potholes and patches will also be resolved to provide a better connectivity and travelling experience to the delegation of members from across 19 countries who will visit New Delhi for the summit. Announcing the details of the project, Chahal said the NDMC has planned the revamp project which will include increasing green covers on both sides of the roads, solar bollards on footpaths, solar street lights, smart pillars, cycle tracks etc.

“The scope of work and proposal to upgrade these roads are ready. The proposal will be soon placed in the next council meeting scheduled on July 27 for final administrative approval, after which the tendering process will begin, and the civil work on the ground will start in September,” said Chahal.

The estimated cost of the project is expected to be Rs 150 crore. Apart from the redevelopment of roads, the NDMC is also planning to increase green cover across Lutyens’ Delhi by planting plants, shrubs and native trees.