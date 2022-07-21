Academic building built with Indian grant assistance inaugurated in Sindhuli

An academic building of a school in Sindhuli built with Indian grant assistance was inaugurated amidst a special function on Wednesday, Trend reports citing myRepublica.

Prashant Kumar Sona, Second Secretary at the Embassy of India and Karasang Lama, Chief of District Coordination Committee, Sindhuli, jointly inaugurated the Academic Building of Sindhuli Community Technical Institute, Kamalamai Municipality-6 in Sindhuli.

The project was undertaken with the grant assistance from Government of India at the cost of Rs 44.18 million under India-Nepal Development Cooperation in Education Sector as a Community Development Project.

It is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India’s independence.