Indian PM Modi congratulates Kuwait’s new Prime Minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmed Al-Sabah, on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Trend reports citing The Print.

“My congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmed Al-Sabah, on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Kuwait. I look forward to working with him to further deepen and expand our excellent bilateral relations,” PM Modi tweeted.

India and Kuwait traditionally enjoy friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time.

In 2021, India and Kuwait celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Both countries have maintained regular high-level contacts.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Kuwait stood with India during the second COVID and provided quick support in the form of oxygen and other relief material to India.

On Sunday, the Kuwaiti emir issued a decree appointing Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as the prime minister and tasking him with forming the new cabinet.