Gunman detained, "no ongoing threat" after airport incident in Australia's capital

A man was taken into custody after firing shots in the terminal building at Canberra Airport on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing said that shortly after the person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.

"CCTV has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident," said the ACT Policing in a media release.

"The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained. There have been no reported injuries."

Dave Craft, ACT Policing Detective Acting Superintendent, said the man entered the airport about 1:30 p.m. local time and sat near the departures check-in area.

"After approximately five minutes this male has removed the firearm from his possession and let off approximately five rounds," he said, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"From what I can see from the crime scene, the male has let the shots off at the glass within the terminal. There were no shots directed at people ... customers or staff," he added.

Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister, said he had been briefed by the Australian Federal Police on the incident in the afternoon.

"I am advised a man has been detained and there is no ongoing threat present," he said.

Late on Sunday afternoon, the Canberra Airport said on its social media Twitter account that the airport "has resumed normal operations."