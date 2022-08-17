Senegalese President calls for support for Mali in its fight against terrorism

Senegalese President Macky Sall has called on Africa and the international community to support Mali in its fight against terrorism, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

President Sall made the call when he made a short official visit to Bamako, the Malian capital.

While addressing the press in the Malian capital, President Sall stressed that terrorism is a "scourge" requiring global responses, and Mali deserves such kind of support.

Mali is "a country which has suffered a lot and continues to suffer, but it shows resilient," said President Sall, also the current chairperson of the African Union. Sall has made his visit to Mali as a show of support for the transition process in Mali "which has made progress after some difficulties."

He urged Mali to rapidly return to the constitutional order, in accordance with the commitments made by the Malian authorities in front of the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Malian transitional president Assimi Goita said it is now necessary to work together with the Malian authorities "for a successful outcome to the transition," so that Mali can regain its place in the concert of African nations and the international community.

President Macky Sall is also expected to visit Chad and Gabon.